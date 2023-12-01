Inflation seen easing to 3% in November

The European Union-harmonized inflation rate in Greece fell to 3% in November, according to Eurostat’s preliminary data, after the jump of 3.8% it had made in October.

In the eurozone, inflation continued to slow closer to the ECB’s 2% target, at a faster pace than expected. Inflation in the bloc hit a two-year low of 2.4% in November, from 2.9% in October.

The majority of countries showed a small or large deceleration in the rise in prices this month.

On a European level, according to the data, the food, alcohol and tobacco category continued to fuel inflation, albeit at a slower pace, rising 6.9% in November compared to 7.4% in October.