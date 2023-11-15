ECONOMY RETAIL

Limits considered on retailers’ offers to consumers

Limits considered on retailers' offers to consumers
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The Ministry of Development is considering imposing a limit on promotional actions by retailers through the definition of a maximum percentage of volume and value of a product that will be allowed to be sold under an offer regime, Kathimerini understands.

The objective of the ministry with this specific measure is threefold, as it aims to ensure a more permanent character in price reductions, secondly, for the consumer to be able to more easily compare prices between products and between chains, and, thirdly, to achieve greater transparency both in price setting and in relationships between suppliers and retailers. 

