Toll charges to rise by up to 7.6%

Toll charges across Greece are going to rise by 6-7.7% from the new year.

After a long period of negotiations between the concessionaires and the Ministry of Infrastructure it was agreed that the 2023 surcharge (12%), which was never collected, would be divided into three installments by 2026 and the concessionaires would absorb a part of it.

However, the concessionaires have submitted compensation claims for the lost profits of 2023 and everything shows that the ministry is unlikely to avoid paying them. In this way the state will bear the cost of its political decision not to impose the increases last year.

Kathimerini understands that a few days ago the two sides reached an agreement, so the concessionaires are going to formally inform the ministry in the next few days about the amount of the increase to be imposed as of January 1.

Annual increases are calculated based on the increase in the consumer price index every September. The index increased by 1.65% in 2023 compared to 2022. To this increase will be added half of the increase from 2021 to 2022 – which was 12%, so 6%. Therefore, the total increase effective from January 1 will be around 7.63%.

If a 7.63% increase is imposed, this means that the cost for traveling by car from Athens to Thessaloniki will be 33.75 euros (from €31.35), Athens-Ioannina (via the Rio-Antirrio Bridge) will be €41.15 (against €38.25), Athens-Patra will be €12.70 (from €11.80) and Athens-Kalamata will be €15 (against €13.95 today).

These values are indicative, as the toll charge at each station is usually rounded downward. In any case, the new prices per vehicle category will be announced in mid-December by the concessionaires (Olympia Odos, Nea Odos, Central Odos, Aegean Motorway, Morea, Gefyra SA).

As for the remaining 6% from 2021/2022, concessionaires have agreed to absorb a small part (2%) and that the rest will be added in the future (2% will be added in 2025 and 2026 to the inflation increase).