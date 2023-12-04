ECONOMY HOSPITALITY

Signs of fatigue in short-term rental rates

The first signs of price-per-night rate fatigue were spotted in October in short-term rental accommodation in Greece.

According to the latest data from AirDNA, the average rate was 177 euros/night, which is a decrease of 1.3% compared to the same month last year and is a first indication that the current price level may not be sustainable.

In the same period, at the pan-European level, there was an increase of 14%. That small reduction in prices occurred in a month in which demand for renting short-term rental accommodation in Greece increased by 47.1%, which was also the fastest rate in Europe, while supply rose only 8.6% yearly. 

