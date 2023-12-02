Poros to be Greece’s third ‘green’ island

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the island of Poros will be included in the GR-Eco Islands sustainability program, following the islands of Astypalaia and Halki, speaking at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai on Friday.

This will be pursued in collaboration with the UAE’s Masdar, one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, added Greek government sources.

The agreement for the funding of Poros’ green transformation was signed by the Greek Environment and Energy Ministry and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, at COP28’s Greek Pavillion. It was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the president of both COP28 and Masdar, Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

Elaborating on why Poros was chosen, the Greek premier noted that it is a small island, not far from Athens, and the maritime interconnections from Poros to the mainland are relatively short in distance and duration.

It is far easier to power short ferry journeys than longer ones, he added. Poros is also a popular sailing destination, “which means that ideas about ‘cold ironing’ can also be tried out, namely how we can transform port infrastructures so as to have a clear green footprint.”

The transformation of Poros into a green island is based on four key aspects, as conveyed by the premier, sources added:

• Building a photovoltaic park to cover a significant part of the island’s annual energy needs;

• Powering the ferry connection between Poros and Galatas on the mainland with electricity, and also developing an e-ship to that effect;

• Boosting overall e-mobility in both public and private transportation;

• Developing a new system of circular economy based on recycling and proper utilization of waste.

Al Jaber spoke of a “very important milestone in the broader relationship between the UAE and Greece,” and also of a “very important and relevant corporate relationship we have created between Masdar and many entities in Greece.” Greece continues to be a rather significant strategic partner for the UAE, and it also continues to be “an important, interesting and profitable investment destination for Masdar and many other similar investment institutions in the UAE.”