Small Greek island promotes ‘no swimming pool’ holidays for travellers

The small Greek island of Lipsi in the Dodecanese is seeking to promote an authentic and sustainable holiday experience this year, ditching swimming pools and sunbeds in favor of more environmentaly-friendly ways to enjoy the island.

With the support of the municipality, local residents and tourism professionals are discouraging the construction of swimming pools hoping to stop water waste in a country plagued by drought and high temperatures.

“Our views on holidays do not belong in the past but the future, when the islands of the Mediterranean will be forced to follow our example to protect the environment and deal with out-of-control heatwaves and water shortages,” said mayor Fotis Maggos.

“Through our initiatives, we are offering travellers an unspoilt natural paradise. The response from the high-quality public in Greece and abroad is huge, leading to an impressive increase in demand for the island in recent years,” he added.

To promote their ideas, the island authorities have produced a short video that follows a young couple as they enjoy an idyllic holiday swimming in “natural pools” of azure waters, threading their way through the narrow alleys of traditional island architecture, enjoying culinary delights and spending their days hiking, riding, scuba diving and taking boat trips.

It was recently announced that Lipsi is working on becoming a model destination for water autonomy with zero water waste, while implementing a groundbreaking program for the planting of seabed gardens, which could provide future solutions for dealing with global pollution.