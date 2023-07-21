Few tourism enterprises gauge their sustainability

Although eight in 10 tourism businesses in Greece have already implemented or intend to soon adopt at least one measure of environmental and socio-sustainability, one in two players do not engage in strategic partnerships to promote sustainability according to a survey by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

About 60% of survey participants don’t gauge their sustainability, mostly because they do not know how. In other words, sustainability and the corresponding practices are not yet at the center of the strategy and operation of Greek tourism businesses, being more of a side initiative.