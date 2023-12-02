ECONOMY

Minister honors female entrepreneurship

The Greek government’s continuous efforts for achieving and safeguarding substantial gender equality was underlined by both Social Cohesion and Family Minister Sofia Zacharaki and Development Minister Kostas Skrekas at the 2nd International Forum on Women’s Entrepreneurship – “Women Who Win,” held in Athens on Friday.

Zacharaki underlined that the effort for the substantial participation of women in the business arena and their emergence as leaders in their chosen field is complex, as it is both an issue that relates to entrepreneurship per se as well as a broader social issue.

It is imperative to point out that when women play a leading role in any professional field, “it is indeed so by their own choosing – not because it was imposed on them,” she stressed.

