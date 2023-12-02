Minister heralds measures to absorb more women in labor market

The Labor and Social Security Ministry is planning a comprehensive set of measures and actions for the faster absorption of women in the labor market, Adonis Georgiadis said, speaking at the second International Forum on Women’s Entrepreneurship on Saturday.

The forum was organized by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Chamber Network of Women Entrepreneurs, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Region of Attica and the Municipality of Athens.

As Georgiadis noted, women are underrepresented in the labor market and the wage gap between men and women is real.

According to the minister, the goal is to reduce women’s unemployment and bring their participation in the labor market closer to the European average.

At the same time, Georgiadis underlined that the greater participation of women in the labor market could be part of the solution to the problem of finding workers, an issue that, he said, is increasing, as the development of the Greek economy is constantly generating new jobs, so the pressure to fill them is intensifying.

Also, the working population is decreasing year by year due to aging and demographics, reducing the available workforce pool.