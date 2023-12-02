PM urges decarbonization in shipping from COP28

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai on Friday that Greece is “the world’s leading global shipping power, controlling nearly 25% of the global shipping fleet,” and “the entire issue of maritime decarbonization is of special significance to us.”

In this context, he said, “I would like for our shipowners and ship managers to take the lead in adopting new technologies that will contribute to decarbonization, in a sector hard to decarbonize.”