ECONOMY

PM urges decarbonization in shipping from COP28

PM urges decarbonization in shipping from COP28
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai on Friday that Greece is “the world’s leading global shipping power, controlling nearly 25% of the global shipping fleet,” and “the entire issue of maritime decarbonization is of special significance to us.” 

In this context, he said, “I would like for our shipowners and ship managers to take the lead in adopting new technologies that will contribute to decarbonization, in a sector hard to decarbonize.”

Shipping Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece needs to spend €165 bln by 2030 to tackle climate change, state plan indicates
ECONOMY

Greece needs to spend €165 bln by 2030 to tackle climate change, state plan indicates

TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change
ECONOMY

TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change

Heatwave putting the brakes on growth
ECONOMY

Heatwave putting the brakes on growth

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation
ECONOMY

National e-Mobility Plan posted for public consultation

Minister heralds measures to absorb more women in labor market
ECONOMY

Minister heralds measures to absorb more women in labor market

POS throughout the economy
TAXATION

POS throughout the economy