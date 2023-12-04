Annual fuel theft at 120 million euros, as checks lag

Lawlessness is widespread in the fuel market, according to a survey by the National Technical University of Athens, whose main findings were presented by Kathimerini on Sunday.

The number of fuel stations with tampered pumps has doubled compared to 2019, with theft at the pump ranging between 4% and 24% and consumers paying 120 million euros a year for fuel that never went into their vehicle’s tanks.

The state is losing an estimated €250-300 million a year from smuggling, but this is not mobilizing the authorities.

The inflow-outflow system across the supply chain is still not operational, even though it was established 14 years ago.