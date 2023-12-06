Tax bill to be debated in Parl’t on Wednesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the Greek parliamentary plenary at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, during the debate on the National Economy and Finance Ministry’s new bill on “Measures to Restrict Tax Evasion,” introducing new regulations for self-employed professionals.

The bill will be tabled at the plenary on Wednesday, following the completion of its last reading in the related parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

According to the positions presented by party rapporteurs speaking in the committee on Tuesday, it appears that only ruling New Democracy supports the bill in principle.

Opposition parties have rejected it in principle but each will support specific articles.