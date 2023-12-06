ECONOMY

Zara expands second-hand platform to Greece

Zara expands second-hand platform to Greece

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is expanding its used apparel scheme to Greece and another 13 European countries from December 12, Reuters reported the company as saying on Tuesday. Their ‘Pre-Owned’ service will sell, repair and donate second-hand clothes.

The service is already available in the UK and France through Zara’s stores, website and mobile app, and will now launch in Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Portugal, Reuters said.

Other fast fashion brands, such as Zara’s main competitor H&M (HMb.ST), also offer products for resale.

[Reuters]

Shopping Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM introduces voting by mail
NEWS

PM introduces voting by mail

Postal voting for European elections and referenda
NEWS

Postal voting for European elections and referenda

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections
NEWS

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections
NEWS

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections

Hold the olive oil! Prices of some basic foodstuffs keep skyrocketing
ECONOMY

Hold the olive oil! Prices of some basic foodstuffs keep skyrocketing

Parliament ethics panel agrees on lifting immunity of far-right MPs 
NEWS

Parliament ethics panel agrees on lifting immunity of far-right MPs 