Zara expands second-hand platform to Greece

Spanish fashion retailer Zara is expanding its used apparel scheme to Greece and another 13 European countries from December 12, Reuters reported the company as saying on Tuesday. Their ‘Pre-Owned’ service will sell, repair and donate second-hand clothes.

The service is already available in the UK and France through Zara’s stores, website and mobile app, and will now launch in Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Portugal, Reuters said.

Other fast fashion brands, such as Zara’s main competitor H&M (HMb.ST), also offer products for resale.

[Reuters]