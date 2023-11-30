NEWS

Postal voting for European elections and referenda

Postal voting for European elections and referenda
Interior Minister Niki Kerameos and Deputy Minister Theodoris Livanios gave further details at a press conference on Thursday on the introduction of postal voting to the European elections.

The minister clarified that the postal voting bill does not currently concern the general elections, but only European elections and referenda.

Deliberation between the government and political parties, followed by public consultation will take place before the draft law is voted on in early 2024.

The minister explained that the intention to submit a postal vote will need to be declared at least 40 days before the election day through gov.gr, which will introduce security measures.

“Postal voting strengthens democracy,” highlighted Kerameos.

Elections Online

