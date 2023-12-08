Dozens of new store lease deals in the last few months

More than 150 new store lease agreements are have been recorded in 2023 in the most popular spots of the country, both in Attica and in other cities, such as Thessaloniki or Patra.

According to data from CW Proprius’ latest quarterly analysis, a total of 52 new leases were recorded in the third quarter of this year, a number that was 30% higher compared to the immediately preceding quarter, but also 25% higher than the corresponding period last year.

It is recalled that during the first half of the year, around 100 new store lease agreements were signed. Still, rental rates have remained largely stable from last year, even on Ermou Street in central Athens.