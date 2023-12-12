ECONOMY

Shopping hours extended ahead of holiday season

As of Tuesday, retail opening hours have been extended so that consumers can do their shopping with greater ease ahead of Christmas. 

The Athens Trade Association has proposed the following opening hours for stores in the capital for the 2023 Christmas holidays. 

The association proposed that stores stay open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. 

Shops will also be open on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on December 17, 24 and 31. Stores will remain closed on December 25-26 (Christmas Day and Boxing Day) and on January 1 and 2, 2024.

