Role of manufacturing in the economy returns to pre-crisis levels

The participation of manufacturing in Greece’s gross domestic product has returned to the levels of 2008.

According to a study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), the participation of the gross added value of the manufacturing sector in GDP increased to 9.1% in 2022, the highest level since 2008.

The participation of manufacturing in employment reached 10% in 2022, up from 9.6% in 2019 and 8.9% in 2014.

Exports of manufacturing products increased from 5.7% of GDP in 2008 to 14.1% of GDP in 2022.

However, Greece continues to lag behind significantly and remains very low compared to countries with a similar population.