Greece to sign MoU with Korea

The Greek-South Korean Joint Ministerial Committee on Economic Cooperation will convene on Thursday in Athens, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis and his South Korean counterpart Kang Jae-kwon.

This is the fourth meeting of the committee, which offers the two countries an opportunity to reaffirm the high level of their bilateral relations, as well as to further enhance economic cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

An MoU will be signed to promote foreign trade and investment.