ECONOMY

Greece to sign MoU with Korea

Greece to sign MoU with Korea

The Greek-South Korean Joint Ministerial Committee on Economic Cooperation will convene on Thursday in Athens, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis and his South Korean counterpart Kang Jae-kwon.

This is the fourth meeting of the committee, which offers the two countries an opportunity to reaffirm the high level of their bilateral relations, as well as to further enhance economic cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

An MoU will be signed to promote foreign trade and investment. 

Diplomacy Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens, Bulgaria chambers sign cooperation agreement
ECONOMY

Athens, Bulgaria chambers sign cooperation agreement

Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum
ECONOMY

Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum

Greece can be the UAE’s voice in the EU, says Gerapetritis
NEWS

Greece can be the UAE’s voice in the EU, says Gerapetritis

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal
NEWS

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal

Greece and Saudi Arabia to withdraw World Cup bid
SOCCER

Greece and Saudi Arabia to withdraw World Cup bid

Turkey appears to halt transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
ECONOMY

Turkey appears to halt transit of sanctioned goods to Russia