Social security contributions to increase by up to 4%

Increases in the social security contributions of freelancers, the self-employed and farmers are expected to end up at between 3.9% and 4% on an annual basis for next year.

The final decision from the Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance is expected on January 12, when the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the level of inflation for 2023, as well as for 2024, as the increases in the contributions of the self-employed will follow the course of inflation.

As of 2025 the contributions will be adjusted based on the previous year’s salary increase, therefore the decision on the amount of the salary increase for 2024 will be even more significant.

