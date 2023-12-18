Economist ranks Greek economy in top place

City tourism record. Tourism in Greece’s two main cities, Athens and Thessaloniki, is expected to record the best winter in its history during the current season. According to the planning of the available seats by the airline companies which fly to Greece, the increase this winter, compared to last winter, is expected to be more than 15%.

The Economist ranked Greece at the top of the list for the second time in a row of 35 countries with the best economic performance for 2023 on Monday.

Greece secured the top position for the first time in The Economist 2022 analysis of 34 prosperous nations.

According to The Economist’s 2023 analysis, which is based on five economic and financial indicators (inflation, “inflation range,” GDP, jobs, and stock market performance), Greece has achieved the highest marks in the economy among 35 primarily affluent countries this year.

The Economist notes “some surprising results” in Greece’s performance across the five indicators, which contribute to the overall score assigned to each country. Particularly noteworthy is the 43.8% increase in the stock market value of the Greek market, according to The Economist’s report.

[AMNA]