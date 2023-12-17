Parliament to vote on 2024 state budget

In a culmination of a five-day debate on the 2024 state budget, the Greek Parliament concludes proceedings on Sunday with speeches from the Prime Minister and leaders of parliamentary groups.

Following this, an electronic roll-call vote is slated for the budget, assuming the significance of a vote of confidence in the government.

Simultaneously, separate lists and voters are in play for the revenues and expenditures of each ministry. Sunday’s session is scheduled for a round of parliamentary representatives’ remarks, followed by speeches from political leaders, in reverse order of the strength of the nine Parliamentary Groups. The complex voting process marks a crucial moment in shaping the nation’s fiscal direction.