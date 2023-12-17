NEWS

Parliament to vote on 2024 state budget

Parliament to vote on 2024 state budget
File photo.

In a culmination of a five-day debate on the 2024 state budget, the Greek Parliament concludes proceedings on Sunday with speeches from the Prime Minister and leaders of parliamentary groups. 

Following this, an electronic roll-call vote is slated for the budget, assuming the significance of a vote of confidence in the government.

Simultaneously, separate lists and voters are in play for the revenues and expenditures of each ministry. Sunday’s session is scheduled for a round of parliamentary representatives’ remarks, followed by speeches from political leaders, in reverse order of the strength of the nine Parliamentary Groups. The complex voting process marks a crucial moment in shaping the nation’s fiscal direction.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to sign MoU with Korea
ECONOMY

Greece to sign MoU with Korea

Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul
NEWS

Salary boosts for hospital directors in public administration overhaul

OPAP reports 7.8% increase in revenue in Jan-Sept
ECONOMY

OPAP reports 7.8% increase in revenue in Jan-Sept

Greece leads Europe in housing costs, Financial Stability Report shows
ECONOMY

Greece leads Europe in housing costs, Financial Stability Report shows

PM announces benefits for weaker households ahead of holidays
NEWS

PM announces benefits for weaker households ahead of holidays

PM says government is not backing down on tax reform
NEWS

PM says government is not backing down on tax reform