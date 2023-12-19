Hellenic Cables wraps up NY offshore wind farm project

Hellenic Cables announced on Tuesday that the South Fork Wind offshore project in New York, in which it is involved, has been successfully completed, with the powering up of New York’s first offshore wind turbine.

In a statement, the cables subsidiary of Cenergy Holdings said the project was “a significant milestone for the US offshore wind industry,” and comprised the United States’ first utility-scale offshore wind farm in federal waters that will supply renewable electricity to about 70,000 homes in New York State.

Hellenic Cables was responsible for designing, manufacturing, supplying, testing and termination of 30 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated subsea inter-array cables and associated accessories. The cables were manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the art submarine cables manufacturing facility in Corinth.

It is the first Hellenic Cables project delivery in the growing US offshore wind sector, it said.

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, stated: “The delivery of South Fork Wind demonstrates our commitment to the US offshore wind industry. We’re proud to work with industry leaders such as Orsted and Eversource.”