Transport ministry launches new website section on e-mobility

An all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz is seen next to a windmill on the island of Astypalea, Greece, on June 2, 2022. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

A new section that provides information on key aspects of e-mobility is now available on the website of the Greek Infrastructure & Transport Ministry, it was announced on Wednesday.

This new section provides reliable explainers and science-based answers to the most frequently asked questions about electromobility, such as the performance of an electric car, the safety of electric vehicles and energy management during a road trip.

In the same section on the website, information is also available on the ministry’s current ongoing four programs: Move Electric, Green Taxis, e-Astypalea and Charge Anywhere.