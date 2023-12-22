PASOK to launch campaign against ‘golden visas’

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis pledged on Friday to launch a campaign against the residence-permit-for-property-buys scheme of the government, widely known as the golden visa, claiming that this renders the Greek economy less Greek.

In an interview with SKAI TV on Friday afternoon, Androulakis called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “not to operate his office as an estate agency” and to “abolish the golden visa … yesterday, as Ireland did.”

His reference concerned the housing problem that mainly young people tend to face in Athens and other major cities, for lack of available apartments to rent or buy at affordable rates.

“The government thinks it is dealing with the problem by raising the golden visa threshold to €500,000 in Athens, while leaving, for example, the limit at €250,000 in Piraeus. Is there anything in downtown Athens that hasn’t been bought?” asked Androulakis.

The government has raised the threshold for the issue of the five-year residence permit to non-European Union investors in property in Greece from €250,000 to €500,000 in some areas including Athens.

The head of the parliament’s third party, that is now second in opinion polls ahead of leftist SYRIZA, added that “the golden visa was a policy implemented in many European states due to the 10-year economic crisis. The measure has reached its limits, which is why [other countries] are repealing or suspending it. Ireland, Portugal, Spain did it. Mr. Mitsotakis insists on the kind of growth that makes the Greek economy less Greek. I will start a campaign to lead the government to abolish the golden visa,” he promised.

Regarding short-term rentals and the government’s recent legislative intervention based only on the number of properties, Androulakis spoke of gaps: “I asked [Economy and Finance Minister Kostis] Hatzidakis in Parliament if three studio apartments in the center of Athens are equivalent to one villa in Mykonos, which in terms of income corresponds to 10-15 studio apartments in the center of Athens,” said the PASOK leader.