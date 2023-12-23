ECONOMY

Henry Dunant acquires Euromedica hospitals

A new group in health with over 2,500 staff and 1,380 beds has been created following the acquisition of Euromedica hospitals by the Henry Dunant Hospital Center.

As announced by Imithea, the company that owns the Henry Dunant Center, there is an agreement in principle with Farallon, which controls Euromedica, which will continue to operate its diagnostic centers.

The agreement foresees the acquisition of six general and maternity clinics in Athens, Thessaloniki, Rhodes and Kozani, as well as a recovery center in Thessaloniki and its participation in other recovery centers and supply companies belonging to Euromedica by Henry Dunant.

