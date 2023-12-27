Promoting Greek tourism through new media

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni told Skai TV on Wednesday that the ministry aims to dynamically promote Greece in foreign markets using new media, such as TikTok and others, while expressing her optimism for the new tourism season.

Referring to 2023, she noted that it was a record year for arrivals and revenues, exceeding the figures of 2019.

In 2024, Kefalogianni said the Tourism Ministry hopes to enrich Greece’s tourism portfolio by promoting new products, such as water tourism (scuba diving parks, marinas etc) and other alternative forms of tourism.

She also announced an extension for proposals on marina development.