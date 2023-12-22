Tourism contributed 24 bln euros to Greek GDP last year

A picture taken with a drone shows people sunbathing at a beach in Tolo amid a heatwave, Peloponnese, Greece, on 16 July 2023. [Evangelos BougiotisEPA]

The direct contribution of tourism to Greece’s GDP is estimated to be close to 24 billion euros, or 11.5% in 2022, with five regions representing almost 90% of the country’s receipts, three of which are purely tourist regions.

The numbers reflect the resilience and dynamics of tourism, as 2022 marked the exit from the pandemic, according to the annual research by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

The Region of South Aegean represents a 27% share of the receipts, Crete 21%, Attica 17%, the Ionian Islands 15% and Central Macedonia 9%.

INSETE stressed the need for a targeted strategy focused on five central pillars, including infrastructure, investment and competitiveness, effective destination management, labor market and sustainability.