ECONOMY

Tourism contributed 24 bln euros to Greek GDP last year

Tourism contributed 24 bln euros to Greek GDP last year
A picture taken with a drone shows people sunbathing at a beach in Tolo amid a heatwave, Peloponnese, Greece, on 16 July 2023. [Evangelos BougiotisEPA]

The direct contribution of tourism to Greece’s GDP is estimated to be close to 24 billion euros, or 11.5% in 2022, with five regions representing almost 90% of the country’s receipts, three of which are purely tourist regions.

The numbers reflect the resilience and dynamics of tourism, as 2022 marked the exit from the pandemic, according to the annual research by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE).

The Region of South Aegean represents a 27% share of the receipts, Crete 21%, Attica 17%, the Ionian Islands 15% and Central Macedonia 9%.

INSETE stressed the need for a targeted strategy focused on five central pillars, including infrastructure, investment and competitiveness, effective destination management, labor market and sustainability.

Tourism Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability
ECONOMY

SETE conference: Challenges to destination sustainability

Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019
TOURISM

Tourism revenues outperform record year 2019

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy
ECONOMY

Yachting sector’s boost for the Greek economy

Record revenues for tourism
TOURISM

Record revenues for tourism