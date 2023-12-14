Record year for Cypriots’ trips abroad

Cypriots are packing their luggage to travel abroad, taking advantage of the festive season. As the bookings made to the association of travel agents (ACTA) show for December and generally all of 2023, it will be a record year for trips by Cypriots to foreign countries.

It should be recalled that last year trips by residents abroad recorded a significant increase (129% compared to 2021) and a total of 140,000 traveled, mainly to Greece (33.4%) and the United Kingdom (16.7%). A similar picture is expected this year. Speaking to Kathimerini Cyprus, ACTA President Haris Papacharalambous said that the destinations selected are mainly European. Specifically, in the first places of preference of the traveling public are trips to Greece and the UK, followed by destinations in Central Europe.

In Central Europe, they usually choose a combination of countries, and priority is given to Vienna, Budapest and Paris, and wherever the routes serve direct flights. In some cases, there are also trips outside Europe, he said.

However, most trips for the Christmas holiday season are on average three to five days longs, so during this period Cypriots usually choose nearby destinations such as Greece.