Viva to launch new service in 24 countries

In the first quarter of 2024, Viva’s local bank payment schemes and systems are expected to be activated in most of the 24 European countries in which the Greek online payment company has launched its deployment.

In any case, by the end of June all systems will be active, say top sources in Viva’s management. The same sources state that new acquisitions of related businesses are also being evaluated during this period, which will further strengthen its development.

This is all about the implementation of Viva’s business plan, which was launched in recent years and has required serious efforts to adapt to the legal systems of each country and their respective regulatory frameworks, as well as securing the necessary approvals. The Greek company, which specializes in electronic payment systems, has already been audited and evaluated by more than eight central banks where this was necessary, including the German one, the same sources add.

At the same time, Viva’s collaboration with Apple on the Tap to Pay on iPhone service in Europe is progressing. In this context, France became the third European country after the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to activate the relevant service.

Tap to Pay on iPhone in Europe has Viva as a payment service provider and Apple as a partner. The launch of the service began in the United Kingdom in July 2023. The Netherlands followed (September), and more recently France (November), while the service is expected to operate in other European markets as well.

The Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the payment application of Viva Terminal App, which turns the iPhone into a payment terminal, allowing it to be used for immediate, secure acceptance of contactless transactions. Retailers and professionals who use it do not need additional equipment and can accept payments on their mobile. In France, Viva enabled Tap to Pay on iPhone with the Viva Terminal App and Carte Bancaires, the dominant payment system in the French market.

These developments come amid rumors of strained relations between Viva’s main shareholders, namely businessman-founder Haris Karonis and US bank JPMorgan.