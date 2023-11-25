Japanese vote of confidence in Greece

The Japanese information technology service and consulting company NTT Data inaugurated its offices in Greece on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Deputy Development Minister Maximos Senetakis said at the event that the Japanese telecoms giant gave the Greek market a vote of confidence by opening an office in Athens.

“NTT Data’s investment in Greece is of emblematic significance, as it contributes to further boosting bilateral relations between Greece and Japan, providing an example for more Japanese companies to trust and invest in Greece,” Senetakis said.

According to NTT Data’s site related to Greece, the Japanese company expects to hire several Greeks.

“NTT Data commits to Greek IT talent and the boosting of digitalization with a new office in Athens, aiming to recruit 400 people,” it said, adding that “NTT Data believes Greece is a source of real added value to its business, while further demonstrating its commitment to young talent worldwide. The company aims to seek out great young talent, to invest in their training and development, to bring them into large-scale strategic projects, while also partnering in original research with major universities.”

The event was organized by the Japanese Embassy in Greece.