European Institute of Innovation and Technology hails progress in Greece

In an interview with Praktoreio 104.9 FM on Sunday, the head of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Martin Kern, said that Greece has already launched its own efforts via a regional innovation plan of EIT – EIT Manufacturing – in order for all the “companies, students, startups in Greece to be able to use these interconnections and to take part in European programs.”

Kern explained that even if at the beginning of these efforts, Greece did not really take part in the EIT’s plans, now it is there.

He also noted that as something of a newcomer to the innovation community, EIT Manufacturing has created a hub for Greece in the city of Athens, which means that now there is fresh potential for a stronger participation in a variety of EIT’s activities.