Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece

The price of fresh cow’s milk in Greece remains higher than in other European Union countries.

Greeks seem to pay more for milk compared to other Europeans, as the Competition Commission has found in recent market research examining the price of fresh low-fat milk at online supermarkets in Greece and in 17 EU countries.

Indicatively, from the comparison of the lowest prices in each country, the watchdog found that Greece has the third highest price (1.12 euros per liter) after Estonia and Sweden, while compared to the highest prices presented by each country, Greece ends up being the second most expensive (€2.22/lt).

The average price in Greece is €1.57/lt.