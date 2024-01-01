Ferries to Crete, Italy up fares

Ferry trips between Greece and Italy will from Monday incur fare hikes of around 5%, depending on the route. These hikes are an environmental compliance fee after the EU’s decision to include shipping in the Emission Trading System from the beginning of 2024.

Similar increases are expected for itineraries to Crete, to take effect from mid-January, while an exception until 2029 has been secured for itineraries to the Cyclades and the other Greek island destinations.

As of January 1 ferry companies are required to have purchased carbon emission rights from the market according to the pollutants produced by their ships. It is a regulation that aims to reduce CO2 emissions by imposing disincentives on the use of conventional fuels and accelerating the process of switching to new environmentally friendly fuels and propulsion systems.

From 2030 all coastal shipping companies will either have to change propulsion systems and fuels, or reduce speeds to emit less pollution, or pay to buy emission rights.

Italian group Grimaldi Lines was first to announce hikes, setting the charge in euros per meter of truck length. However, it then reduced the charges by around 50% to approach the much lower charges announced by the Attica Group.