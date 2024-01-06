Electronic consultation in Cyprus

Cyprus’ Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of a public consultation platform, known as e-consultation, Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

He announced that cabinet approved the creation of the public consultation platform, as well as the regulatory framework that governs it.

The minister added that it will serve as the sole platform for all public consultations carried out by the wider state sector, noting that it will contribute to the improvement of the regulatory framework, the rule of law and full transparency, as well as ensuring greater public participation on day-to-day issues not only as regards legislative bills, but also in any other action plans prepared by the ministries.

A guide has been drawn up to this end, the minister said, adding that the platform is ready and operating, and that employees from all relevant services who will be managing the platform have been fully trained.

Keravnos also referred to the awarding of the green bond last April by the Global Capital organization, saying it is an important achievement of fiscal policy “and how we manage the public debt.”