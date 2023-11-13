ECONOMY CYPRUS

Electronic ID,signature tohelp Cypriots

Before the end of the year, Cypriot citizens and various professional groups will benefit from the use of electronic identities and signatures in several government services, said Philippos Hadjizacharias, the deputy minister of research, innovation and digital policy, during his speech at the 19th annual Economist Conference in Nicosia.

In his address on the development of technology clusters for a knowledge-based economy, Hadjizacharias emphasized the need for digital transformation not only in bureaucracy but also in upgrading state services to be simple, brief and user-friendly for citizens, using appropriate technologies.

He highlighted Cyprus’ potential for investment and technological growth, emphasizing the importance of strengthening certain areas to boost both local and foreign technological companies’ investment and expansion.

Key factors for enhancing the research and innovation ecosystem include complete digital transformation, the integration of artificial intelligence, the development of expertise in quantum computing, ensuring cybersecurity for both the state and businesses, providing access for businesses to government research labs, and the commercial exploitation of their findings.

