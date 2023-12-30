Digital labor card expands

A decision signed by Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis and published on Friday in the Government Gazette clarifies the regime that governs the obligation or not of managers to introduce the digital labor card changes.

The decision mainly concerns the application of the digital card – from the beginning of 2024 on a pilot basis and in any case mandatory after May 1, 2024 – in companies whose main activity belongs to the industry and retail sectors. Only companies active in the energy, oil and mining sectors are excluded.

For industrial companies, the administrative sanctions if the measure is not applied apply from April 1, as a grace period of three months is foreseen, while for those in retail trade the grace period is four months, with the result that the sanctions will start from May 2. For small businesses from both sectors, with a number of employees not exceeding 10, the administrative sanctions will start from May 13.

The digital card does not apply to board members and managers, and specifically to those who exercise managerial authority over other company employees or are persons authorized to make decisions autonomously, or represent the company.