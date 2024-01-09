ECONOMY BANKING

Credit expansion of 4% is expected for this and next year

Credit expansion of 4% is expected for this and next year

The Greek banking sector will see this and next year a credit expansion of 4% per annum, per Eurobank Equities, ensuring resilience in interest income and profitability for Greek banks.

This is ahead of the imminent reduction of interest rates by the ECB, expected to start from the second quarter of this year.

Bank of Greece data put credit growth in January-November 2023 at 2.8%, affected by low financing to households. In contrast, credit expansion to businesses stood at 6% and the net flow of financing – new loans to businesses after repayment of existing debts – amounted to 1.1 billion euros in the same period.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mobile and internet banking account for most transactions
BANKING

Mobile and internet banking account for most transactions

Investors like homes scheme
FINANCE

Investors like homes scheme

Competition Commission fines Greek banks 41.7 million euros for concerted practices
ECONOMY

Competition Commission fines Greek banks 41.7 million euros for concerted practices

Cyprus loans vulnerable to rate shifts
BANKING

Cyprus loans vulnerable to rate shifts

Charges for transactions from one bank to another set to drop
BANKING

Charges for transactions from one bank to another set to drop

Record interest rate spread
BANKING

Record interest rate spread