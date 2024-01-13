SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis met late on Thursday with the chief of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank, Claudia Buch, and with the head of the Single Resolution Board (SRB), Dominique Laboureix, who were on a two-day visit to Athens.

The talks focused on the state and the prospects of the Greek banks and the Greek government’s initiatives to support the banking sector, as well as to strengthen competition within it. Hatzidakis said that the government is determined to continue on a path of fiscal responsibility and reforms so that Greece can continue to be a “source of pleasant surprises,” both within and outside the country.

On Friday, Buch and Laboureix met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion. The progress recorded in ensuring the robustness of the Greek banking system in the last years dominated the meeting.

They also examined the prospects of the European banking union, the divestment of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund from shares in Greek banks by attracting investors, as well as the possibilities for the further development of the fiscal system in order to finance the real economy.