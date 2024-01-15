ECONOMY ENERGY

Chevron eyes Helleniq Energy’s stake in local concessions

Chevron eyes Helleniq Energy’s stake in local concessions

US giant Chevron is intensifying its contacts with Helleniq Energy for an entry into the Greek hydrocarbon market that those who follow developments in the global oil scene consider only a matter of time.

The second largest natural gas producer globally is targeting the Greek energy group’s portfolio in the Crete and Ionian concessions.

Executives of the American group have been knocking on the Greek company’s door since February 2022, looking forward to the acquisition of the stake it owns in the consortium with Exxon.

In fact, it is possible that the survey drilling will probably proceed in all areas of the Ionian Sea and off Crete with Chevron’s participation.

Business Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Terna Energy sale will not happen anytime soon
ECONOMY

Terna Energy sale will not happen anytime soon

Enel completes sale of stake in Greek subsidiary
ECONOMY

Enel completes sale of stake in Greek subsidiary

Giants joining forces in RES
BUSINESS

Giants joining forces in RES

PPC Renewables purchases Thrakiki Wind 1 SA
ECONOMY

PPC Renewables purchases Thrakiki Wind 1 SA

Construction of Greece-Cyprus power cable starts
ECONOMY

Construction of Greece-Cyprus power cable starts

PPC Renewables and Intrakat to join forces in RES portfolio
ECONOMY

PPC Renewables and Intrakat to join forces in RES portfolio