Chevron eyes Helleniq Energy’s stake in local concessions

US giant Chevron is intensifying its contacts with Helleniq Energy for an entry into the Greek hydrocarbon market that those who follow developments in the global oil scene consider only a matter of time.

The second largest natural gas producer globally is targeting the Greek energy group’s portfolio in the Crete and Ionian concessions.

Executives of the American group have been knocking on the Greek company’s door since February 2022, looking forward to the acquisition of the stake it owns in the consortium with Exxon.

In fact, it is possible that the survey drilling will probably proceed in all areas of the Ionian Sea and off Crete with Chevron’s participation.