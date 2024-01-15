Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing

An amendment provides for the corporate governance framework for the listing of Athens International Airport on the stock market is regulated, so as to strengthen the Greek capital market and attract investors.

Greece has begun preparations for the sale of a 30% stake in Athens International Airport through an initial public offering (IPO) and separate agreements with shareholders AviaAlliance and the Copelouzos family, Athens International Airport said on Monday.

The listing on the Athens Stock Exchange is expected to take place in February, subject to regulatory approvals, the country’s biggest airport said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report last week.

AviAlliance, which holds a 40% stake in the airport, will have the right to buy a further 10% of the lucrative asset. The Copelouzos family, which owns about 5%, will be eligible for a further 1% stake, the statement said.

After the conclusion of the offering, the company’s free float is expected to be about 19%, it added.

Greece is heavily reliant on tourism and Athens airport handled more than 28 million passengers last year, accounting for 35% of passenger traffic through all the nation’s airports.

Deutsche Bank will be a senior joint bookrunner for the offering and Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are joint coordinators. [Reuters]