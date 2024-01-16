Staikouras discusses road and railroad links with Bulgarian officials

Road and railroad connections were the focus of bilateral contacts between Infastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras and his Bulgarian officials during a visit to Sofia on Monday.

According to a Greek ministry statement, Staikouras met with Bulgarian Ministers of Finance Assen Vassilev, Transport & Communications Georgi Gvozdeikov, and Regional Development and Public Works Andrey Tsekov. The meeting at the Bulgarian Finance Ministry was productive, the statement said.

They discussed boosting relations between the two countries in infrastructural and transport connectivity, and in road and railroad connections between Greece and Bulgaria. Collaboration between the two countries will be continuous and strengthened, the Greek ministry emphasized.

[AMNA]