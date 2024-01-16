MIT’s EmTech Europe coming to Athens

MIT Technology Review is organizing in association with Kathimerini the 1st MIT EmTech Europe conference on Wednesday and Thursday in Athens. It constitutes a premier gathering of professionals and executives from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, designed to explore the transformative power of technology in shaping our future through the lens of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

EmTech Europe 2024 promises to be an enlightening and engaging event, offering attendees the opportunity to learn from leading experts, network with like-minded professionals, and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations in technology and ESG. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a business leader, or a policy maker, this conference will equip you with the knowledge and connections you need to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Over the course of two days, the conference will delve into four key thematic areas: General Tech Trends, Environment, Society, and Governance. Each theme will be explored through authoritative keynotes, fireside chats, engaging panel discussions, and short presentations by innovators and startups.

In the General Tech Trends group, the latest technological advancements that are reshaping industries and the future of work will be explored. This will provide a broad understanding of the current tech landscape and the opportunities it presents.

The Environment group will focus on how technology can drive environmental sustainability. Under discussion will be the role of renewable energy technologies and the principles of the circular economy in creating a more sustainable future.

In the Society group, the social implications of technology will be examined, focusing on digital inclusion and the transformative role of HealthTech and EdTech in advancing social progress and exploring how technology can bridge social divides and promote social equity.

Finally, the Governance group will address the governance challenges and opportunities digital technologies present. Data privacy and the balance between innovation and individual rights will be discussed, along with the role of blockchain in creating transparency and trust in the digital economy.

Speakers will include Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and MIT Center for Collective Intelligence Executive Director Kathleen Kennedy.