Saudi delegation visits Hellenic Aerospace Industry

[InTime News]

A delegation from the military academy of Saudi Arabia led by its commander, Major General Almalki Hassan Abdullah, visited the premises of the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAB) on Wednesday. 

The members of the delegation were briefed on the activities of the company in the context of their visit to Greece this week. 

According to a Hellenic Aerospace Industry announcement, the managing director, Demetrios Papacostas, briefed the delegation on the company’s position in the defense industry sector and its notable export activity, as well as presenting a broad range of products and services that the company provides, along with the know-how and the training of its staff and programs under way. 

The delegation was given a tour of the new ultramodern and high-standard training building followed by a presentation on the current educational programs. 

 

