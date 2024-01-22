Adjusting presumed incomes

For the first time since 2018, the revenue that the public coffers stand to collect this year from the presumption of taxpayers’ incomes, based on their various assets (known in Greek as “tekmiria”), will fall below 5 billion euros, when in 2018 it was €6.8 billion.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance is proceeding with the establishment of a committee that will recommend the changes that must be made in the measure of the so-called presumptive income.

The aim is to have a reduction, not only in the overall “presumed income” (this is something that will happen anyway due to the increase in nominal incomes, the aging of assets, as well as the application of the minimum income to the self-employed), but also in the calculation coefficients.

The ministry will make its decisions in the coming fall by examining the impact of today’s estimates on income, and therefore the fiscal cost of the interventions.

In fact, one of the options that the ministry is considering is that instead of a gradual reduction of the weighting of “tekmiria” by 30%, this will be done in one go in 2025.