‘Dream is coming true’ as Hellenic Seaplanes aircraft takes flight

The first trial flight of a Hellenic Seaplanes aircraft took place at Lavrio in southeast Attica last Saturday, with four ministers on board: Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Deputy Minister of Transport Christina Alexopoulou, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Andreas Nikolakopoulos and Deputy Minister for Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Ioannis Pappas.

The deputy minister for maritime affairs and island policy congratulated the company for implementing a plan that overcame a number of obstacles: “Today a dream is coming true,” he said, stressing the project’s significance not only for tourism but also for the islanders’ healthcare.