ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean Air unveils its biggest ever winter schedule

Aegean Air unveils its biggest ever winter schedule

This winter, Aegean Airlines is offering the largest route schedule in its history, which includes 18 new routes in 14 countries.

Its network, the carrier announced on Monday, will include new destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Europe, with the airline connecting Athens with Dubai, Luxor, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, Innsbruck, Bratislava, Baku, Chisinau and, for the first time, Cairo with Thessaloniki.

The flights to Dubai will be carried out six times a week from November 10, with the airline, which records a significant demand for this destination, seeking to attract more passengers on transit flights.

Business Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June
ECONOMY

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June

Aegean offers flights to New York on Emirates
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean offers flights to New York on Emirates

Aegean on course for record year
BUSINESS

Aegean on course for record year

Cyprus Airways enjoys rapid expansion
BUSINESS

Cyprus Airways enjoys rapid expansion

Foreign airlines choose Greece
AIR TRAVEL

Foreign airlines choose Greece

Uber Boat set to launch on Mykonos
ECONOMY

Uber Boat set to launch on Mykonos