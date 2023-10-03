Aegean Air unveils its biggest ever winter schedule

This winter, Aegean Airlines is offering the largest route schedule in its history, which includes 18 new routes in 14 countries.

Its network, the carrier announced on Monday, will include new destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Europe, with the airline connecting Athens with Dubai, Luxor, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, Innsbruck, Bratislava, Baku, Chisinau and, for the first time, Cairo with Thessaloniki.

The flights to Dubai will be carried out six times a week from November 10, with the airline, which records a significant demand for this destination, seeking to attract more passengers on transit flights.