ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Greek railway mired in mud and debts

Greek railway mired in mud and debts

The railway network is stuck in the mud of Storm Daniel, Hellenic Train, OSE and the state are drowning in disputed debts and the Greek railway service is immersed in such disrepute, it is unlikely to recover its credibility anytime soon.

This is the situation at the otherwise green means of public transport, which has remained for years in disrepute and without the critical safety systems needed to prevent tragic accidents such as the deadly collision in Tempe last February.

Now, after September’s storm too, the prospect of the Greek railway’s complete restoration, as it was before the catastrophic flood, appears to lie at least two years away.

Transport Business

