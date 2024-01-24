Smart power meters can benefit consumers

Renewable energy sources set a record in terms of the share in demand coverage, which reached 41.9%, almost 4.5 percentage points higher than the previous high of 2022 (37.5%). At the opposite end was fossil fuel electricity generation, which reached a historic low.

Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou emphasized the potential for Greece to adopt dynamic electricity rates, akin to European counterparts, during her address at the Ecomobility Conference in Athens on Wednesday.

Sdoukou noted that energy providers in Europe are offering electricity rates that are up to three times cheaper during hours when there is a power surplus (for example, at noon in summer when photovoltaic production is at its peak) and this should also be happening in Greece by extending the use of smart electricity meters.

She said that the legislative framework is already in place and is one of the most important requirements so that the increasing use of electric vehicles is accompanied by an optimal use of the electricity distribution network.

“The charging of electric vehicles should take place when prices are low and stop when demand is high. This can be achieved through the digitalization of the network, with smart meters and the introduction of dynamic rates in electricity bills so that consumers have an incentive to adapt their charging hours, something that happens in other European countries, such as Denmark and the UK,” she said.