ECONOMY

Deputy finance minister discusses regional growth in Larissa visit

File photo. [InTime News]

Deputy National Economy and Finance Minister Harry Theoharis paid a visit to Larissa, central Greece, on Tuesday to meet with local economic agencies as part of an effort to boost regional areas and reforms.

His visit took him to the Larissa tax office and the Investigation and Revenue Protection Agency, followed by a work meeting with agencies including the board of the Economic Chamber of Larissa.

Theoharis briefed officials about the government’s reforms, including the expansion of linking POS machines with cash registers in the entire retail sector of Greece, and about other initiatives to fight tax evasion and to update systems.

“A fundamental goal of the present government term is to fight tax evasion, which will in turn allow the option of working on changes in tax rates,” he said.

“The purpose of my presence as a representative of the government’s economic team in Larissa and other areas of Greece, where we will make similar visits in the immediate future, is to maintain a constantly open channel of communication with the real market and listen to Greek society overall,” the deputy minister added.

 

