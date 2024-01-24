Athens establishes energy poverty office to safeguard vulnerable citizens

The Municipality of Athens is set to create an Energy Poverty Office, prioritizing the protection of vulnerable citizens, as was proposed and approved during Wednesday’s council meeting.

In collaboration with the non-profit organization “Sustainable City,” the Energy Poverty Office will undertake joint initiatives within the framework of the European project “Powerpoor,” which aspires to develop support schemes for energy poor citizens.

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas presented the proposal to the Municipal Council on Wednesday, emphasizing the office’s role in identifying vulnerable households, supporting citizens in energy behavior changes and providing useful information.

Doukas emphasized the value of creating a database of energy poor households for accessing European funds to combat energy poverty in the municipality.